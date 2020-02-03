Jennifer Lopez Gives Heartfelt Thanks To ‘Incredible Team’ For ‘Epic’ Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history with their show-stopping Super Bowl LIV performance as the first two Latina women to co-headline.

But the record-breaking didn’t stop there, they also brought out the most dancers and most-ever songs to be performed during a half time show in Super Bowl history.

Both singers spent months prepping for the big show from the costumes, choreographers, and dancers. Jennifer shared a few social media posts thanking everyone who was so dedicated to helping her prepare for such an amazing show.

“Thank you to my incredible team for the most epic halftime I could have ever imagined. I love you guys so much!” she shared on Instagram. The 50-year-old also gave special shout out to her co-headliner Shakira and performers J Balvin and Bad Bunny.

JLo started her high-energy performance with “Jenny From The Block” and then seamlessly transitioned her hits “Ain’t It Funny” and “Get Right.” Throughout the show, the singer didn’t miss a beat singing “Waiting For Tonight,” “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and “On The Floor.”

But no one could forget the adorable cameo her daughter Emme made during the show. The proud momma thanked the 11-year-old for joining her onstage calling her “my coconut.”

Emme joined her mom to sing her hit song, “Let’s Get Loud” and sang a brief rendition of Bruce Springsteen’s “Born In The USA” as JLo walked out wearing a long feathered jacket with the Puerto Rican flag on one side and American flag on the other.

The 12-minute show included hits from both JLo and Shakira’s most popular songs. Shakira opened the show proving that her hips still don’t lie giving a non-stop energetic performance of her hits including, “Whenever, Wherever,” “Hips Don’t Lie” and was joined by Bad Bunny for a version of Cardi B’s “I Like It.”

The singer’s longtime boyfriend Gerard Piqué was noticeably absent, but why? As it turns out the athlete actually was busy at his own gig, playing a soccer game in Barcelona, Spain. His FC Barcelona team was up against Levante, and the athlete’s team actually won! The couple both share the birthday of February 2nd but had to spend this special day apart.