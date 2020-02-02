Shakira Does A Death Fall At Super Bowl LIV: Watch Her Halftime Show

Shakira literally shook it like her life depended on it, proving that her hips really don’t lie at Super Bowl LIV. The Colombian-born songbird kicked off the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, taking the stage in a red, fringe ensemble and showing off her seriously enviable bod.

Shakira, 43, performed a medley of her hits and set the stage on fire as she danced and sang. She began with her hit “She Wolf,” followed by a medley of her hit songs, including “Whenever, Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie.” And Shakira also put in a surprise in her performance, having Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny join her onstage to sing his song, “I Like It,” which was made famous by his collaboration with Cardi B.

But perhaps the most epic moment of her halftime show performance?! Shakira took a death fall right into the fans’ arms as they held her up as she crowd-surfed. The dramatic moment definitely punched things up ahead of JLo’s entrance.

Shakira ended up closing the halftime show right by JLo’s side. The two women finished out the night with a rousing rendition of “Waka Waka,” proving that having two of the most powerful Latina singers onstage together is definitely something that needed to happen.

The two women shared a hug onstage, saying thank you to the fans in both Spanish and English.