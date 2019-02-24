Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Sometimes Gets After Alex Rodriguez For Taking Too Many Behind The Scenes Videos

Jennifer Lopez has the best camera guy in the house — her man Alex Rodriguez, but she revealed to Access that sometimes he takes a little too many behind-the-scenes videos

After Access’ Scott Evans told Alex that he loves how much he captures of his A-list girlfriend on his Instagram Story, JLo joked that sometimes she needs to vet some of his content.

“No no no I’m like why did you post that?” Jennifer kidded to a bashful Alex. “Most of the time he’s like, “What’s the big deal?’ and I’m like ‘Okay.’”

“Yeah and then I say I can erase it but then everybody already has seen it so,” Alex batted back.

“He’s the best at it. I should be as good as he is at it,” Jennifer kidded.

And Alex will definitely have plenty to document tonight. He is hitting his first Oscar Awards and he says he’s pretty lucky to have such a stellar red carpet veteran like Jennifer by his side.

“I feel like a rookie all over again. But coming with Jennifer. I mean she’s a seasoned veteran,” Alex dished. “I just follow her lead. It’s easy.”

And as for what’s in store tonight? JLo had one plan only!

“We’re here to have a good time, enjoy the show, I think it’s gonna be a really good show tonight.”