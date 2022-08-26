Jennifer Lopez Serenaded Ben Affleck At Their Georgia Wedding With New Song

Jennifer Lopez hit the dance floor and serenaded her husband Ben Affleck at their Georgia wedding on Saturday.

In a video obtained by TMZ, the 53-year-old grabbed a mic and took over the dance floor, singing a new song for her husband.

During the catchy tune, the mom-of-two sings she “can’t get enough” to Ben as he sits on a chair in the middle of the dance floor. JLO also had backup dancers and singers to help her with the romantic performance.

In the clip, the “Marry Me” star is also seen sporting her second wedding look of the night—a chandelier pear gown that had thousands of pearls draping from her body.

“Jenny from the Block” wore three custom Ralph Lauren gowns when she married the Oscar winner again on Saturday at his 87-acre estate in Georgia. Ben also looked dapper in a black and white double-breasted suit from the designer.

Bennifer first got engaged in 2002 but split two years later in 2004. They rekindled their romance last year and got engaged in April 2021.

The pair surprised fans when they eloped in Las Vegas last month. After they tied-the-knot Jennifer revealed she legally changed her last name to Affleck.

The pair is currently on their second honeymoon in Milan, Italy. On Thursday, the newlyweds were spotted packing on some PDA.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the pair were seen holding hands, hugging, and kissing as they walked down the streets of the global fashion capital. The couple even greeted fans as they congratulated them on their wedding.

