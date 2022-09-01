Jennifer Lopez Shares Details & Photos From Her Romantic Wedding To Ben Affleck: ‘This Was Perfect Timing’

Jennifer Lopez is letting fans into her romantic wedding to Ben Affleck last month.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old singer shared a detailed look into her dreamy Georgia wedding on her “On The JLO” newsletter.

The “Marry Me” star shared tons of new photos from the weekend, including one where she and Ben walk down the aisle looking so happy and in love.

But the big day didn’t come without some little setbacks.

The pop star started off her letter by explaining that things didn’t go exactly as planned the week of the wedding. It rained at sunset every day that week, there was thunder, and extreme heat, and everyone caught a stomach bug, but this didn’t bother the pop star.

“The truth is, I never had one doubt. All week I felt the calm and easy certainty that we were in God’s hands,” she wrote.

And Jenny from the Block was right. Everything appeared to fall into place on her big day.

“At six forty-five, Saturday, August twentieth, the sun broke free and cast its rays like little diamonds dancing across the river behind the makeshift altar in our backyard,” she wrote. “The sky was clear blue, and distant clouds of pure white held fast in the sky. As the sun set behind the live oaks draped in Spanish moss, a warm breeze swept over the lawn where our closest family and friends sat, and, at long last, I started my walk down the stairs that would become the aisle that would lead me toward the rest of my life. Ahhhhh…it was actually happening.”

She continued her letter by revealing a sweet moment that happened while she was walking down the aisle.

More than 20 years ago, JLO revealed that she and Ben talked about selecting “True Companion” by Marc Cohn, as their wedding song at Ben’s Georgia home, where they ended up tying the knot last month. They picked that song again for their wedding.

“Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come,” she wrote.

But Marc also played a song that JLO said was even more fitting for the occasion.

“As I walked down the aisle, the first song he played wasn’t ‘True Companion’ however,” Jen wrote. “It was his ‘The Things We’ve Handed Down’ — a song about the wonderful mystery of children — something we could only guess at back then, but it was the perfect choice as our five children preceded me on the walk.”

The wedding ceremony was not only a big moment for JLO and Ben, but it was also a big moment for their children.

“We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family,” she explained in the letter. “They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”

JLO revealed Marc later played “True Companion” after their eldest child walked down the aisle, which was a full circle moment for the pair.

“Later Ben told me that the chords of the song and seeing Marc Cohn both shocked him and allowed him to feel the way both roads we had walked found their way, inevitably, inexorably, and perfectly together,” she wrote. “And when he saw me appear at the top of the stairs that moment it both made absolute sense while seeming still impossibly hard to believe, like the best dream, where all you want is never to awaken.”

Jennifer went on to reveal that the wedding was also healing for her.

“Some old wounds were healed that day and the weight of the past finally lifted off our shoulders. Full circle — and not at all the way we planned it. Better,” she wrote.

The Golden Globe nominee later explained that even though both she and Ben laughed at the fact that they were getting married a bit later in life, they knew the timing was perfect.

“We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids anymore but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense,” she wrote.

The pop star also let fans into some tender moments between her and Ben. In one snap Bennifer dances while smiling at each other under a neon sign that reads “Mr. and Mrs. Affleck.” In another photo, the pair share a sweet kiss at the reception.

She finished the post by saying how happy she is with her man. The pair were first engaged back in 2002 but split later in 2004.

“Years ago, we had no idea the road ahead would mean navigating so many labyrinths and hold so many surprises, blessings, and delights,” she wrote. “It all culminated in this moment, one of the most perfect of our lives. We couldn’t have been happier. I wish all of you the same kind of happiness…the hard-earned kind that’s all the sweeter for the journey that came before it.”

-Emely Navarro