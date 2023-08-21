Jennifer Lopez Shares New Ben Affleck Wedding Photos In 1-Year Anniversary Tribute

Jennifer Lopez is celebrating one year as Mrs. Affleck!

The Hollywood superstar paid tribute to her and husband Ben Affleck’s one-year wedding anniversary with a romantic Instagram post on Aug. 20, sharing two photos from their Georgia nuptials.

“One year ago today,” she began her caption alongside a white heart emoji.

The pics show JLo in both gowns she wore for the occasion, as she and Ben beam in what looked like a post-ceremony shot and another in which they share a nighttime kiss during a fireworks display.

Jen went on to tease lyrics from an upcoming song titled “Dear Ben Part II” from her forthcoming album “This Is Me…Now.”

“Dear Ben, Sitting here alone, Looking at my ring ring, Feeling overwhelmed. It makes me wanna sing sing. How did we end up here, Without a rewind. Oh my, This is my life…” the message read.

Jennifer and Ben exchanged vows on Aug. 21, 2022 in a luxe celebration at his estate on Hampton Island Preserve. The festivities came weeks after they first tied the knot in a private Las Vegas ceremony.

And the “Hustlers” star has another reason to treasure August as a special month!

On Aug. 15, Jen honored Ben’s 51st birthday with a sweet Instagram video of the pair enjoying a drive together while singing along to Sam Cooke’s “Wonderful World.”

Bennifer first met and fell in love two decades ago while shooting their movie “Gigli” but called off their engagement in 2003, just days before they were set to walk down the aisle.

They rekindled their romance in 2021 and went Instagram official that summer.