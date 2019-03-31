Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Her Insanely Chiseled Abs In A Pink Bikini On Set Of ‘Hustlers’

Jennifer Lopez is playing no games when it comes to her killer six-pack!

The 49-year-old actress shared a sneak peek on Instagram on Sunday, March 31, of her jaw-dropping transformation into a stripper for her latest movie, “Hustlers.” And, it’s clear that all of her hard work in the gym over the past few months has paid off big time!

JLo rocked a pair of oversize sunglasses as she flaunted her insanely chiseled abs in a tiny pink bikini. “I’m a hustler baby… I just want you to know,” she captioned the dangerously sexy pic. “#Ramona on fire. On set and in character for #hustlersmovie @stxentertainment.”

The “World of Dance” star’s fiancé Alex Rodriguez was obviously impressed with the shot and made sure to show her some love in the comment section with a series of emojis, including the explosion, a flame, a heart and the “100” symbol.

In the new movie, JLo plays a New York City stripper named Ramona who decides to turn the tables on her Wall Street clients during the financial crisis of the late 2000s. “Hustlers” will also star Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart and Cardi B.

— Gabi Duncan