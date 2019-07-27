Jennifer Lopez Stops Concert To Give Alex Rodriguez A Surprise Birthday Celebration

Jennifer Lopez is giving ARod a show-stopping surprise for his birthday, literally.

J.Lo, who just turned 50, gave her love a birthday celebration in the middle of her Miami concert.

Alex Rodriguez, who turns 44 on July 27th spent his birthday eve at J.Lo’s “It’s My Party: The Live Celebration” tour. The singer brought both of their kids onstage along with a tricked out three-tier cake filled with a Yankees colors, a jersey with his number, 13, and a baseball bat.

While wearing a black and gold robe, Jennifer led the audience in singing, “Happy Birthday” while joined by their dancers and band. She also reportedly professed her love for ARod before finishing out her concert.

ARod planned a once-in-a-lifetime 50th birthday for Jennifer with a $140,000 Porsche gift along with a lavish gold-themed party held at Gloria Estefan’s Miami home with many of their famous friends.

But the former Yankees player was hurting after J.Lo’s birthday celebration. In a hilarious Instagram video, Alex Rodriguez marveled at his fiancee’s ability to put on a killer show after a night of wild birthday celebrations, while he couldn’t even get out of bed!

Jennifer has one more show left in America before heading abroad to continue her tour in Spain, Egypt, Turkey and Israel.