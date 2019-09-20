Jennifer Lopez Struts Versace Runway In Re-imagined Plunging Tropical Gown 20 Years After Iconic Grammy Look!

Jennifer Lopez looked incredible bringing back one of her most iconic looks!

J.Lo just slayed the runway at Versace’s 2020 Spring Show at Milan Fashion Week wearing a re-created version of her legendary green palm dress that she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards.

The 50-year-old strutted down the runway with Donatella Versace to roaring applause and a standing ovation. The newly imagined version of the gown appears to have less fabric than the original with a plunging neckline, totally baring back and a floor-length sheer skirt.

Oprah Magazine posted a video from the fashion show writing, “20 years and she’s still got it! @jlo closed the @versace show in the iconic dress that launched Google Images!”

The original 2000 Versace sheer chiffon gown that the singer wore during the Grammy Awards is credited with inspiring the origin of Google image search.

