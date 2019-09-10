Jennifer Lopez Tackles Super Bowl Rumors Like A Boss: Is She Headlining The 2020 Halftime Show?

Jennifer Lopez sounds ready to take on her biggest stage yet!

The superstar played coy when asked about her rumored headlining performance at Super Bowl 2020, telling Hoda Kotb on SiriusXM’s “The Hoda Show” that she couldn’t say for sure whether she’s scored the coveted gig or not.

However, JLo noticeably avoided denying the speculation as well – a tactic which Hoda couldn’t help but point out.

“I don’t know,” Jennifer finally said with a smile, after taking an expert-level pause.

“OK! That was not a no,” the “TODAY” host replied.

Though the “Dinero” singer wasn’t able to give a direct answer about her halftime show potential, she did confirm something much more personal: she wants more kids!

Jennifer is already mom to 11-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while fiancé Alex Rodriguez has two teenage daughters, Natasha and Ella, from his previous marriage to Cynthia Scurtis.

Though the couple has happily joined forces to create a new blended family, Jen explained why her and A-Rod’s connection has created a level of emotional security that’s given them a desire to expand their household.

“I honestly think that God brought us together because we’re so similar,” JLo said. “But we both make each other raise our games as people.”

The 50-year-old noted that she and her baseball legend beau have enjoyed their respective individual successes over the years and therefore “don’t need each other for that.” But when it comes to co-parenting, she revealed how they’re happily “evolving and growing” together.

“I haven’t had it before,” Jennifer said of her and Alex’s “beautiful” relationship. “And he says the same thing. … He brings something to my life and my kids’ life: a consistency, like, ‘I’m always there, and I’m gonna be here and that’s how it’s gonna be.'”

