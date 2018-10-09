Jennifer Lopez Is A Total Smokeshow In A Hot Pink Dress At 2018 American Music Awards

Jennifer Lopez attends the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles (Getty Images)
Jennifer Lopez knows how to bring the heat to the red carpet!
The "I Luh Ya Papi" singer just put basically the entire red carpet to shame in a hot pink dress that made our temps go way up!
JLo showed off her incredible physique in a plunging, hot pink dress from Georges Chakra. The jaw-dropping dress featured a deep V-neck and a thigh-high slit, putting both her her sexy décolletage and A-list gams on full display.
The gown also featured an open back, pulled together with a black band and a cap. Naturally, JLo worked it form every single angle.
And we're just sitting here with our jaw totally on the floor.
She teamed the look with a matching black clutch and a set of black platform heels. And she added even more va va voom by wearing her hair up in a sexy updo and rocked super smokey eye makeup.
Seriously, Jennifer can do no wrong on a red carpet!
