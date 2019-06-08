Jennifer Lopez’s 11-Year-Old Daughter Emme Shows Off Her Powerhouse Vocals At Mom’s Concert

Like mother, like daughter! Jennifer Lopez’s little coconut is a pop diva in the making.

On Friday night, JLo kicked off her “It’s My Party” tour at The Forum in Los Angeles. While the show was packed with high-energy moments, none inspired more excitement and emotion than when 11-year-old Emme took the stage.

Jennifer’s mini-me joined her in a red sweatshirt and a ball gown skirt, matching her mom’s own all-red ensemble.

The mother-daughter duo each grabbed their own mics and took turns singing lyrics from “Limitless.”

“I’m limitless!” JLo belted. When Emme repeated the lyric with just as much clarity and spirit, the proud mama clutched her heart.

In the next line, Jennifer cued her daughter to sing a high note, and she turned to the audience with excitement when the tween hit it perfectly.

At the end of the song, the “Second Act” star wrapped her daughter in an emotional hug. “Everyone, give it up for Emme!” she told the crowd.

“I can’t take it! #Emme #Limitless#ProudMama #JLoItsMyParty,” she captioned a video of the special moment.

A flood of stars – some of whom saw the ladies perform live – reacted to the emotional mother-daughter performance on Instagram.

“This brought tears to my eyes last night,” Laverne Cox gushed.

“Absolutely amazing,” wrote Steve Aoki.

“Ohhhhhhh my goodness 😍😍😍😍,” Jenna Dewan commented.

Even Steve Mackey, JLo’s vocal coach, was impressed by Emme’s pipes.

“Perfect night!!😍💜🙌🏽 Everyone was in tears,” he wrote.

WATCH: Jennifer Lopez’s 10-Year-Old Daughter Emme Joins Her In ‘Limitless’ Music Video



While a star might have been born on the stage last night, Emme has shown off her budding vocals more than once in the past. Last month, the 11-year-old sung a strong rendition of Alicia Keys’ “If I Ain’t Got You” in one of her mom’s YouTube vlogs.

“We should have her come out and do something on tour,” Jennifer said in the video, planting the seed for their eventual “Limitless” duet. “You want to? You want to put a little piece in the show?”

“I don’t know,” she said shyly.

“We’ll see. We’ll check it out,” JLo replied. “We’ll see how you feel. You don’t have to.”

We’re glad Emme decided to take the plunge!