Jennifer Lopez’s Daughter Emme Steals The Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez’s daughter, Emme, almost stole the spotlight during the Super Bowl Halftime Show at Super Bowl LIV!

JLo’s daughter, 11, stepped out on stage to sing and dance with her famous mom to “Let’s Get Loud,” little Emme was seen belting out some high notes, as she joined her mom front and center for her high-energy halftime show.

As Emme danced and sang next to her mom, Shakira was seen banging on the drums on the stage.

It was a moment not to be missed! JLo and Shakira were also joined by several other kiddos during their performance. The two women closed out the show with a showstopping dance routine, which included JLo doing a cartwheel.

This isn’t the first time Emme has joined her mom onstage. Emmy was a regular during JLo’s tour, always joining her onstage to sing “Limitless.”

And Emme’s singing talent is definitely not to be missed either. Her rendition of “If I Ain’t Got You” by Alicia Keys was a showstopper, and Jennifer regularly shares some of her daughters’ singing talent on her Instagram and YouTube channels.

