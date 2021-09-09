Jennifer Love Hewitt and Husband Brian Hallisay Welcome Baby No. 3

Jennifer Love Hewitt is a proud mama to three kids!

The “9-1-1” actress and husband Brian Hallisay welcomed a baby boy named Aidan James Hallisay, Jennifer announced on Instagram Thursday.

She shared a black-and-white photo of her baby bump with some fun stickers that read, “It’s A Boy,” “Almost Cooked” and “9 Months” along with a face drawn.

“Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital. My belly was a big hit,” She captioned the photo. ” ‘It is said that women leave their bodies in labor… they travel to the stars to collect the souls of their babies, and return to this world together.’ It was my greatest honor to go and collect you Aidan James. Now back to snuggles and resting. 👶🏻🧡”

The couple are already parents to daughter, 7-year-old, Autumn James and 6-year-old son Atticus James.

The 42-year-old revealed that she was expecting a third baby in May. She shared a photo on Instagram of her positive pregnancy test, writing, “Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you.”

She opened up about being pregnant following a turbulent year, telling People, “We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment.”

Adding, “I feel like we’ve been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models,” she added. “This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human.”

Congrats to the family!

