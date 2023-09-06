Jennifer Love Hewitt Claps Back At Plastic Surgery Accusations After Dramatic Hair Transformation

Jennifer Love Hewitt is keeping it real in more ways than one!

The “9-1-1” star clapped back at plastic surgery accusations after fans were left stunned over her recent hair transformation.

Jennifer chopped her wavy blonde mane into a chic, brunette bob just in time for fall, but when she showed off the results on Instagram, viewers seemed to focus more on her face.

Commenters flooded her post with questions about whether she’d had work done and the 44-year-old responded this week with a series of Instagram selfies on which she applied extreme filters.

“So many people said I look different,” she joked on her Stories, which have since expired. “I look the same as always. Couldn’t look more natural. Filters don’t change you that much.”

Though she had a sense of humor about the situation, Jennifer went on to express her point more directly.

“JK. But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered. Be good. Be kind. Spread love,” she wrote, before following up with video in which she addressed chatter about a specific procedure.

Celebrities Embracing Gray Hair During Quarantine View Gallery

“Hi. I don’t usually do this, but I’ve had a lot of people say lately that I’ve had a brow-lifting procedure. I don’t know what that – I didn’t even know you could lift your brows like that,” she said.

That doesn’t mean Jennifer doesn’t have beauty secrets to spill!

The mom of three went on to clarify that “the only thing” she’s had done is microblading and enjoy a little help from a new fave product. Jennifer went on to give Selena Gomez a shoutout for her Rare Beauty line’s Brow Harmony Flexible Lifting Gel, which the “Party of Five” alum said she loves.

“I mean, Selena, ‘thank you’ is all I can say,” Jennifer added.