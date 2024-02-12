Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco Show Off Their Romance In Flirty New Photos: ‘My Bes Fwend’

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are putting their romance on display!

In a new Instagram post, the “Only Murders in the Building” star shared a series of photos of her and her music producer beau having some flirty fun.

In the first snap, Selena rested her head on Benny’s shoulder as he prepared a hearty meatball dish in the kitchen. The two both gazed at the camera, and the “Wolves” singer’s sweet smile said it all.

In the next photo, the two amped up the PDA, with Benny wrapping an arm around Selena and resting his hand on her chest.

They followed it up with a fun snap, where Sel stuck her tongue out as Benny was focused on his phone.

Selena captioned her post with the words “my bes fwend,” making it clear just how important Benny is to her.

He sent that love right back, writing in the comment section, “das my bes fwen.”

Selena first confirmed her relationship with her “I Can’t Get Enough” collaborator back in December.

The two have given fans many glimpses at their romance in the weeks since and even made their award show debut at the 2023 Emmys last month.