Jennifer Love Hewitt Pregnant With Third Child: ‘Oh Baby! We Have Another One On The Way’

Jennifer Love Hewitt’s family is growing!

The “Party of Five” alum and husband Brian Hallisay are expecting their third child. The “9-1-1” star announced the news on Tuesday with an Instagram photo of herself holding a positive pregnancy test.

“Oh baby! We have another one on the way. So excited to finally share this news with all of you,” the 42-year-old captioned her Instagram announcement.

Their third child will be joining the couple’s 5-year-old son Atticus James and 7-year-old daughter Autumn James.

“We had always been open to a third, but definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment,” she told People, “I feel like we’ve been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human.”

She also revealed that her son guessed that Jennifer was expecting before she took a pregnancy test.

“One night, my kids and I were laying in bed watching TV and a Clearblue commercial came on television. My son out of nowhere was like, ‘Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there’s a baby in your belly,’ ” she told People. “I was like, ‘How rude! I just ate a big dinner. What is he talking about?’ It stuck with me, and they’ve been asking off and on for a year or so for a sibling. We weren’t closed off to the idea, it just wasn’t something that we were actively thinking about.”

Jennifer admits that she’s “proud” of herself from keeping the pregnancy a secret even while she was playing a pregnant woman in “9-1-1.” She even had to simulate “intense” labor and birth on the show.

“Because my kids are a little bit older, it was a good reminder of being back in that space again. And [costar Kenneth Choi] was like, ‘See? Playing pregnant got you pregnant!’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I guess so,’ ” she said. “The craziest, most surreal moment was having to give birth while being pregnant. That was very interesting.”

