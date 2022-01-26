‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider’s Historic Winning Streak Ends After 40 Games

“Jeopardy!” is saying goodbye to its latest record-breaking champion.

Amy Schneider’s 40-game winning streak ended on Wednesday’s episode, just days after she surpassed fellow alum Matt Amodio to become the contestant with the second-most wins behind “Jeopardy!” GOAT and current fill-in host Ken Jennings.

Schneider lost to Chicago librarian Rhone Talsma after failing to provide the correct response to the Final Jeopardy clue, which Talsma got correct.

The Oakland engineering manager reflected on her headline-making “Jeopardy!” experience, sharing in a statement to multiple outlets that she knew she was facing a formidable opponent after getting to know her now-successor.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it. I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good,” Schneider said.

“I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way,” she added. “It’s really been an honor. To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

Fans of the 42-year-old won’t have to bid her farewell for too long – she and Amodio will face off in the “Jeopardy!” Tournament of Champions later this year. Schneider is the first openly transgender contestant to qualify for the elite competition.

Upon her 21st victory in December, she also beat previous record holder Julia Collins as the woman with most consecutive wins.

Schneider wrapped her time on the show with $1,382,800 in total earnings, but she’s not the only winner. “Jeopardy!” ratings reportedly soared throughout her impressive run.

— Erin Biglow