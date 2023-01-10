Jeremy Allen White Wins First Golden Globe For “The Bear”

Jeremy Allen White has officially won his first Golden Globe for his work in FX’s “The Bear”!

The 31-year-old actor won the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series. His fellow nominees included Donald Glover for “Atlanta”, Bill Hader for “Barry”, as well as Steve Martin and Martin Short for their respective work in “Only Murders in the Building”.

“The Bear” premiered on Hulu in the summer of 2022 and quickly became a must-watch for critics and fans alike. Jeremy plays the protagonist, Carmy, whose determination to revive his late brother’s Italian sandwich shop in Chicago won over hearts.

This was Jeremy’s first Golden Globe nomination and his first win.

2023 Golden Globe Awards: All The Red Carpet Fashion View Gallery

He opened his speech by thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, as well as his fellow nominees: “My fellow nominees, I am in awe of you. I’m not sure where you are, but you’re all legends. It’s an honor just to have my name near yours, truly.”

He continued to express his love for the show and his gratitude for its creators: “I love ‘The Bear. I love Carmy. Chris (Storer), Joanna (Calo), everybody at FX, thank you guys you’ve changed my life I am incredibly, incredibly grateful.”

Jeremy also had a special message for his fellow cast members, saying, “My cast, my cast and crew. If I’m good, it is because you are good, so thank you. Thank you so much.”

He also made sure to send a sweet shout out to his wife, Addison Timlin, and two daughters. “Dolores, Ezer, I love you so, so, so, so much. Addison Timlin, I love you deep in my bones. Thank you for all you do.”

Jeremy and Allison have been married since 2019, and made a rare red carpet appearance this evening.

“I love acting,” Jeremy finished. “Thank you.”