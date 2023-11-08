SAG-AFTRA’s Negotiating Committee Reaches Tentative Deal To End Historic Actors Strike

Hollywood actors could be going back to work soon.

SAG-AFTRA’s negotiating committee reached a tentative agreement with major movie studios on Wednesday, Nov. 8, which would end the historic nearly four-months long actor’s strike.

“In a unanimous vote this afternoon, The SAG-AFTRA TV/Theatrical Committee approved a tentative agreement with the AMPTP bringing an end to the 118-day strike,” the union said in a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times. “The strike officially ends at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, November 9.”

The exact details of the tentative deal haven’t been made public yet, but the actor’s union said it will disclose that information on Friday, per the LA Times.

The tentative deal does not mean the strike is over. The SAG-AFTRA national board will have a formal vote on Friday.

Access Hollywood spoke to Jeremy Allen White at the premiere of his new film “The Iron Claw” on Nov. 8, moments after it was announced that SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative deal and he weighed in on the strike coming to an end.

“Very, very happy the strike is over, just now, it’s crazy here we are! I’m ready,” he told Access.

When Access asked what he is going to do next he said, “The Bear.”

“I can say that now. ‘The Bear!’ I’m on a TV show called ‘The Bear,’ he said.

Jeremy was able to promote “The Iron Claw” film because it got an interim agreement from SAG-AFTRA amid the union’s strike.

The actor’s union represents more than 150,000 film and television performers. It went on strike on July 14 after SAG-AFTRA failed to reach a deal on a new contract with the Alliance of Motion Pictures and Television Producers, a trader group that bargains for studios and streaming services. This group represents Comcast, which owns NBC Universal.

The strike marked the industry’s first since 1960. Before that, the Writers Guild of America spent nearly five months on the picket lines. They reached a deal with the studios in September.

Since SAG-AFTRA went on strike, several studios signed an agreement with SAG-AFTRA including A24 and Lionsgate.