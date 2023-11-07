Jeremy Renner Reflects On The ‘Greatest’ Tool Of His Recovery 10 Months After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is grateful to be not just surviving, but thriving

The “Avengers” star reflected on his intense recovery journey 10 months after a horrific snowplow accident, telling fans in a personal Instagram post on Nov. 7 that he’s tried all remedies available to him in the hopes of regaining his health.

“I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th … everyday, countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, iv drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on,” he wrote.

Jeremy Renner Poses Alongside Family At First Red Carpet Since Snowplow Accident View Gallery

The 52-year-old went on to note how he realized that the secret relied just as much on his mental strength as his physical determination and that being of service to those who supported him along the way is what helped him stay motivated.

“BUT my greatest therapy has been my mind and the will to be here and push to recover and be better…. Be exceptional… I feel it’s my duty to do so. Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you whom have empowered me to endure. I thank you all,” he concluded.

On New Year’s Day, a seven-ton snowcat ran over Jeremy on his property near Reno, Nev. The near-fatal incident left him with dozens of broken bones, a pierced liver and collapsed lung.

The “Hawkeye” actor found himself in the machine’s path while getting his nephew out of harm’s way and he has said in multiple interviews since that he’d do it all over again if it meant saving a loved one.

Now, the Marvel alum is channeling his story through another creative outlet. In October, Jeremy revealed that he’s been working on a music project that honors the various milestones he’s met since the accident.

“‘Love and Titanium’ has been painful, deeply healing, and ultimately cathartic for me to create. I hope I get the courage to share with you all,” he wrote on Instagram.