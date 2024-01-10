Jeremy Renner Returns To Work On ‘Mayor Of Kingstown’ 1 Year After Snowplow Accident: ‘Nervous’

Jeremy Renner is back to work.

The Marvel star has returned to his Paramount+ series “The Mayor of Kingstown” one year after being seriously injured in a snowplow accident.

Jeremy, 53, shared a behind-the-scenes peek at himself getting into character and admitted to followers that he was feeling anxious about filming again.

“Day one on set … nervous today,” he wrote on Instagram Jan. 9, captioning a smiling selfie. “Hope this works out that I can ACTUALLY pull this off for our production and more importantly the fans.”

2024 is off to a promising start for the actor after a harrowing 12 months.

On New Year’s Day 2023, a seven-ton snowcat ran over Jeremy on his property near Reno, Nev. The near-fatal incident left him with more than 30 broken bones, a pierced liver and collapsed lung.

The “Hawkeye” actor found himself in the machine’s path while getting his nephew out of harm’s way and he has said in multiple interviews since that he’d do it all over again if it meant saving a loved one.

After undergoing multiple surgeries and intensive physical therapy, Jeremy capped his remarkable recovery earlier this month with a surprise stop at the hospital where he was treated. According to social media video, the performer took time to thank the medical staff who helped save his life.

“Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all. Thank you and this community for keeping me here.. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude,” he wrote on Instagram of his visit.