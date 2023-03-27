Jeremy Renner Walks On Anti-Gravity Treadmill Nearly 3 Months After Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner is taking major steps in his recovery!

Nearly three months after the “Hawkeye” star was critically injured in a snowplow accident near his Reno, Nev., home, he shared a hopeful update on how well he’s healing.

Jeremy gave fans a peek at himself walking on an anti-gravity treadmill in a brief video on his Instagram story over the weekend. In the clip, the 52-year-old explains that the equipment aids his physical therapy because he’s only feeling 40 percent of his body weight.

“Now is the time for my body to rest and recover from my will,” he wrote in his caption.

Anti-gravity treadmills feature a wearable bag that inflates and lifts users from the surface of the conveyor belt to relieve pressure and help facilitate movement. The machines are reportedly popular in rehabilitation clinics for their assistance in helping injured patients.

Jeremy has been on the mend since suffering blunt chest trauma and other orthopedic wounds when he was crushed by a 14,000-pound snowcat around his property on New Year’s Day. He was reportedly attempting to prevent the tractor from hitting his nephew before he was pulled underneath it.

Just weeks after the terrifying ordeal, the “Mayor of Kingstown” star revealed more details about the extent of his injuries and his remarkable progress.

“Morning workouts, resolutions all changed this particular new years,” he wrote on Instagram at the time, captioning a photo of himself in a physical therapy session. “Spawned from tragedy for my entire family, and quickly focused into uniting actionable love ❤️ I want to thank EVERYONE for their messages and thoughtfulness for my family and I …. Much love and appreciation to you all. These 30 plus broken bones will mend , grow stronger, just like the love and bond with family and friends deepens . Love and blessings to you all 🙏❤️🙏.

Fans and famous friends, including a slew of Jeremy’s Marvel co-stars, have sent kind messages throughout his journey.

In February, “Ant-Man” star Evangeline Lilly told Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans about visiting her “Avengers: Endgame” co-star in person after he got home from the hospital, and said she was amazed by how active and energetic he was.

