The Original ‘Avengers’ Emotionally Reflect On Their Final Scenes In ‘Endgame’ DVD Sneak Peek

It’s safe to say the original “Avengers” love each other 3000.

In an exclusive look at “Part of the Journey is the End,” a featurette included in “Endgame’s” forthcoming DVD release, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans and the rest of the gang open up about their “Avengers” journey and the lifelong friendships that it built.

“It’s pretty hard to quantify the last decade. It became this family that formed in a real way,” Jeremy Renner says.

“We all made a bond that is really exceptional and rare,” Mark Ruffalo explains. “And you know that’s kind of coming to an end. So it was always a little bittersweet.”

Chris Hemsworth especially felt the weight of his and his co-stars’ last hurrah.

“It was very emotional. There was a real awareness that ‘Endgame’ would be the last time that we’re all coming together. You know, these people have become family. We’ve shared so many years of our life together now,” he says.

While “Endgame” won’t be Chris’ last Marvel film (he’ll be returning for 2021’s “Thor: Love & Thunder”), it was the apparent final bow for Robert Downey Jr., who – spoiler alert – dies in the movie’s final battle.

Robert has been part of the MCU since 2008’s “Iron Man.” While saying goodbye after 11 years could be tough, he says directors Anthony and Joe Russo helped him make it a positive moment.

“The whole process has been really celebratory – and particularly with the Russos managing it as well as they did. It was kind of a nice, soft landing,” he explains.

Watch the cast talk more about their time filming “Avengers” in the video above.

“Avengers: Endgame” will be released on DVD, Blu-Ray and Ultra HD on Aug. 13.