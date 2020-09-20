Jeremy Strong’s Fashionable Emmy Look Was Actually A Bow Attached To A Shirt!

Jeremy Strong won an Emmy Award on Sunday night and he definitely had a ‘billion’ dollar look!

The actor, who picked up an Emmy Award for Lead Actor In A Drama Series for his work on “Succession,” set the internet ablaze with comments of his super suave look, and he told Access Hollywood that what the internet thought was a neck tie was actually a bow attached to his shirt.

“I had this suit made by my favorite designer… Geoffrey B. Small , who is based in Italy,” Jeremy told Access Hollywood in an exclusive interview on Sunday. It’s part of the shirt, it’s a bow.  The shirt is Hermes.”

Jeremy also detailed how special this award was to him,  given his long career as an actor.

“Mainly I feel amazed to be here,” Jeremy shared. “I’ve been acting since I was a kid, it’s all I ever really wanted to do. It’s been a long road for me. A lot of years of kind of being in the wilderness… I think the experience of an actor is I can’t go on, I must on. There’s so many people who have helped me along the way. I’m grateful for the struggle and adversity… I am so lucky to work as an actor.”

Congrats to Jeremy!

