Jerry Ferrara is adding to his entourage!

The 39-year-old actor and his wife Breanne Racano are expecting their first child together! Jerry announced the happy news on Instagram on Thursday alongside a photo of him holding a basketball and kissing his wife’s belly.

“With the 1st pick in the 2019 draft of life. @breanneracanoferrara and I select: our unnamed BABY BOY!!! It’s been a long journey and we both cannot be more excited for parenthood. Growing up without a father means this is the most important job/thing I’ll ever do. I could NOT be ready for this without my beautiful pregnant wife. I pray he gets your height, face, athleticism, charm, intelligence and most important. Your metabolism! 2019 here we come,” Jerry wrote.

The couple announced that their baby boy would be making his big debut, but it’s certainly an emotional and exciting time for the pair. Breanne also shared the happy news on her Instagram account while also revealing that she and Jerry have had a very difficult road to parenthood. She used the hashtag #rainbowbaby, signifying that she suffered a miscarriage or may have given birth to a stillborn baby.

“Jerry + Baby Boy= Way too much sports. Ohhhh BOY 💙 Hope he gets my height. . . This past year has been filled with love, loss, grief, lots of patience and more love. And now learning to navigate pregnancy after loss (which at times can be terrifying). Thank you to such an incredible support group of family and friends in our lives. . . And to my husband… we have emerged closer and stronger. We continue to pray that our baby boy arrives safely in May,” Breanne wrote.

Jerry and Breanne married in 2017 and this will be their first child.

