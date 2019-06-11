Jerry Seinfeld’s Butt Is In The Background Of His Daughter’s Prom Pic & It’s Everything

Jerry Seinfeld just pulled off the best prom photobomb of 2019.

The 65-year-old comedian’s butt showed up in the background of an Instagram picture of his daughter Sascha with her date Jack on prom night!

Jerry was inadvertently bending over near some shrubbery behind the couple that was seated in the foreground posed for the snap.

“I could not resist posting Couple of The Year and Jerry’s Rear. #PromRound2,” Jerry’s wife Jessica captioned the hilarious pic.

Sascha wore a silky green gown with spaghetti strap and a thigh-high split to the big dance. She paired the look with a jeweled green clutch and her corsage, of course!

A few days prior to the funny post, Jessica shared another prom photo of Sascha and her date.

“Prom night for Couple of the Year, Sascha and Jack,” she wrote.

Jerry and Jessica share daughter Sascha, 18, and sons Julian Kal, 16, and Shepherd Kellen, 13.

Celebrity Kids Graduate: Meet The Class Of 2019!

