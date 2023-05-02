Jerry Springer Laid To Rest In Private Funeral Days After TV Icon’s Death At 79

Jerry Springer has been laid to rest.

The TV icon and former politician was mourned in a private funeral near Chicago over the weekend, his personal rep and longtime family friend confirmed to multiple outlets on Monday. A public service is set to follow on May 16 at Memorial Hall in Cincinnati.

Springer died on April 27 at 79 years old.

According to his family, he passed away peacefully at his Chicago-area home surrounded by loved ones after a “brief illness.” Springer is survived by his daughter, Katie springer, whom he shared with wife Mickie Velton.

Family spokesperson and lifelong friend Jene Galvin shared a statement with Access Hollywood about Springer’s loss and the legacy he leaves behind.

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

“The Jerry Springer Show” ran for 28 seasons from 1991 to 2018 and is often cited as having revolutionized the genre. He went on to headline the reality courtroom series “Judge Jerry” and made his final tv appearance on “The Masked Singer” last year.

