Jessa Duggar Shares Moment Her Four Children Meet Baby Boy and Reveal His Name

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are introducing their newest child to the world!

The former “Counting On” star revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that the couple welcomed their fifth child, and the following day shared that their baby boy was named George Augustine weighing 9 pounds, 14 ounces.

She revealed his name in her birth story video posted in a YouTube video and also showed the sweet moment when her other four children met their newest sibling and found out the sex of the baby.

In part 2 of her video, she shared, “Throughout the entire pregnancy, Ben and I kept the baby’s gender a secret, and so today, the kids are going to come over to the hospital and get to meet their little sibling for the first time and find out the baby’s gender.”

It was revealed in her video that the couple’s children Ivy, 4, Fern, 2, Henry, 6, and Spurgeon, 9, were all hoping for a boy and were happy with the news.

Jessa said as the video played, “Just when you think your heart can’t be any more full as a parent, you see your bigger kids loving on the newborn baby, and your heart just swells with emotion. It’s the sweetest thing to witness.”

The 31-year-old former reality star shared some details about her labor and delivery and opened up about some of her complications which included an epidural which was “sort of spotty” on one side and that the baby was in a posterior position during the labor. George was born after 21 hours of labor and the proud parents were overcome with emotion seeing their baby boy for the first time.

The new mom of 5 also paid tribute to her miscarriage, “It was the sweetest moment when they raised the baby up, put him on me and just holding him there,” she said. “I think there was just so many emotions in that moment. So many things you’re processing. It’s been a year since we lost our last baby, just a flood of emotions.”

