Jesse Tyler Ferguson Has Over-The-Top Baby Shower With Synchronized Swimmers

Who doesn’t love an epic baby shower?

Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband Justin Mikita had a lavish baby shower over the weekend.

Some of Jesse’s “Modern Family” co-stars came to the event, with Sofia Vergara and Sarah Hyland posing for some snaps.

Sofia shared multiple photos writing, “Congratulations Jesse and Justin!!! We luv (you)!!”

The party was held poolside and the entertainment included some synchronized swimming who dove into the pool and did an amazing routine, as shown on Lisa Rinna’s Instagram story.

Sarah Hyland also posted about the swimmers on her IG story writing, “If you don’t have this at your baby show you’re not doing it right. Just sayin.”

She also posed with the happy couple in a photobooth and they seemed to be having a great time.

Also in attendance was Betty Who, who shared this sweet photo writing, “Loved celebrating my friends bringing a new member into the family. Can’t wait to meet your sweet babe.”

Congrats to the happy couple!

— Stephanie Swaim