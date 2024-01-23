Sofía Vergara Says She’s ‘So Proud’ Of New Series ‘Griselda’: ‘I’m So Excited’

Sofía Vergara can’t wait for fans to see her new show!

At the premiere of her upcoming limited series “Griselda,” the former “Modern Family” actress shared with Access Hollywood how proud she is of her performance, sharing, “I’m proud of the whole show. I think I couldn’t have done anything without, you know, this cast that we have, without the director, without the producers that knew what to do exactly with Griselda.”

In the new Netflix show, Sofía, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, transforms into Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco. The show will be a “fictional dramatization” of Griselda’s life in 1970s-80s Miami.

For the red carpet event, Sofía told Access Hollywood that she channeled the 80s with her gold look, explaining, “I wanted to bring a little bit of, you know, Griselda at Studio 54 era.”

You can catch Sofia’s new series “Griselda” streaming on Netflix Jan. 25.