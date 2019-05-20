Jessica Alba Gushes Over Her 11 Year Love With Cash Warren On Their Wedding Anniversary!

WATCH: Jessica Alba & Cash Warren Turn Up The Heat On A ‘Magical’ Trip To Marrakech



Jessica Alba is showing her hubby Cash Warren some love in the best way possible!

The 38-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to share a sweet tribute for her 11-year wedding anniversary to the producer.

“#11yearsmarried my @cash_warren ❤️, my best friend my everything,” she wrote. “We are better together- the life we dreamt of and manifested together is beyond anything I could have imagined. I love you with my whole self…we got this.”

A lot of their famous friends hit the comments section to wish the couple a happy anniversary.

“Well this is just about the best thing I’ve read! Awww happy anniversary you guys,” said Jenna Dewan.

“Happy anniversary to this iconic couple,” Mindy Kaling wrote.

Cash’s old college pal Kate Hudson also commented on the pics with four red heart emojis.

Jessica’s “#rideordie” also posted an adorable tribute to his wife, where he lamented on the day they were married.

“We hopped up, got dressed and drove straight to the courthouse,” he wrote. “It wasn’t the dream wedding you deserved, in fact, it was laughably awkward. Standing under an arch of dusty plastic flowers in the courthouse chapel, we held hands and said, ‘I Do.'”

“11 years and 3 kids later, we’re still learning, growing, giggling and loving,” he continued. “Here’s to a lifetime of pushing each other to be the best versions of ourselves and catching each other when we fall.”

The couple met on the set of “Fantastic Four” in 2004 and got engaged in December of 2007. The pair were married in a Beverly Hills courthouse on May 19, 2008 while Jessica was 9 months pregnant with her daughter Honor (NBD).

Happy 11 years to our favorites!

