Jessica Biel Gushes That She’s ‘The Happiest’ Ahead Of Her & Justin Timberlake’s 10-Year Wedding Anniversary

Jessica Biel has major love for Justin Timberlake.

The 40-year-old recently spoke with Access Hollywood’s Zuri Hall while promoting her upcoming Hulu miniseries, “Candy,” and she spoke out about her upcoming 10-year anniversary with her husband Justin and what that milestone means to her.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” she shared. “I just feel really proud of it.”

“We’ve had our ups and down like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life,” she gushed.

Justin and Jessica tied the knot in October 2012, in a stunning wedding in Puglia, Italy. They have since welcomed two children together, 7-year-old Silas and 2-year-old Phineas.

In addition to speaking out about her husband, the mom-of-two also spoke out about starring as Candy Montgomery in the upcoming must-see TV show, detailing the dramatic transformation she underwent to play to role.

“Talk to me a little bit about the transformation. I mean, dare I say unrecognizable?… What was the transformation like for you, and how much did that inform how you stepped into Candy’s world?” Zuri asked.

“Well it definitely informed so much, I mean almost everything,” Biel responded. “It feels like once you have your internal highway set, then as your stepping into a costume, and then a wig, and then a set of glasses and you don’t recognize yourself anymore… It’s a freedom to really live in someone else’s skin. And it’s so helpful, it’s such a supportive element.”

Jessica continued, saying that the hairstyle she is seen rocking in the show’s trailer was “risky.”

“It was risky right? That is a very specific hairstyle and it could’ve come off silly or it could be distracting,” she admitted. “We wanted to make sure that if we were gonna go for it, which we really wanted to be true the way (Montgomery’s) appearance was at that time in her life. We just wanted to make sure that it wasn’t going to be goofy, and thank goodness it turned out ok because that could be a real problem if someone’s just looking at your hair the whole show and not watching every other element that you work so hard on.”

“Candy” will premiere on Hulu Monday, May 9 kicking off a five-night event leading up to the finale on Friday, May 13.

