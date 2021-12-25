Jessica Biel Posts Rare Family Photo With Justin Timberlake and Sons For Christmas

Jessica Biel is feeling thankful this Christmas.

The actress shared two rare family photos on Instagram in honor of Christmas with her husband Justin Timberlake walking outside with their two sons.

“Thankful for my guys…Merry Christmas everybody!! 🎁🎄,” she captioned the photo which showed them walking from behind outside on a country trail.

The couple who are parents to 6-year-old Silas and 1-year-old Phineas rarely post images of their children on social media and keep their family life very private.

Phineas’ birth was first revealed by Justin Timberlake in January 2021 when he appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

“His name is Phineas, and he’s awesome and so cute, and nobody’s sleeping,” the singer told Ellen. “But we’re thrilled. We’re thrilled and couldn’t be happier. Very grateful.”

For Halloween this year, the proud parents went all out for their “Harry Potter” inspired costumes.

Jessica and Justin took their two sons, six-year-old Silas and one-year-old Phineas, trick-or-treating and the family looked adorable.

The 39-year-old mom was dressed up as Professor McGonagall and her 40-year-old husband rocked a Dumbledore costume. Silas was dressed as Harry Potter himself and little Phineas was Hedwig, Harry Potter’s pet owl.





