Jessica Mulroney Calls Meghan Markle ‘The Kindest Friend’ Amid Rift Rumors

Jessica Mulroney is setting the record straight on her friendship with Meghan Markle.

The Canadian fashion stylist, 40, took to Instagram to seemingly address ongoing rumors that the pair had grown apart recently. On Friday, Sept. 19, Jessica posted a since-deleted statement on her Instagram Story about her longtime relationship with the Duchess of Sussex.

“I’m going to tell this once and for all,” she wrote. “Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me every day. Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it. Done.”

The two women have been close for years. Jessica’s three children even played a special role in Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. Her daughter, Ivy, served as a bridesmaid, while her twin sons, John and Brian, served as page boys, who were tasked with carrying Meghan’s veil down the aisle.

In June, Canadian lifestyle blogger and social media influencer Sasha Exeter claimed Jessica exhibited “very problematic behavior and antics” after she posted a call to action for support of Black Lives Matter.

“Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin,” Sasha wrote at the time. “And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing.” She also alleged Jessica threatened her in an example of “textbook white privilege.”

In the wake of the incident, Jessica’s show “I Do Redo” was pulled from Canadian network CTV. At the time, she said she respected the network’s decision and would be stepping away from her professional engagements — including her role as a fashion contributor on “Good Morning America” — for a time to “reflect, learn and focus on my family.”

— Gabi Duncan