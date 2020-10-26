Jessica Mulroney Is Ready To ‘Celebrate’ After A ‘Few Rough Months’

Jessica Mulroney says she officially knows who her real friends are after a “few rough months.”

The Canadian fashion stylist and Meghan Markle’s well-documented BFF shared a photo on her Instagram account where she’s giving her husband Ben Mulroney, a television host whose father is former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, a kiss.

Jessica captioned the black and white photo, “After a few rough months, something to FINALLY celebrate. Thank you for being by my side Benny. Thank you to our true friends for sticking by us. We could have never made it without you.”

She added, “Silver lining: you finally know who the a—holes are. Pardon my French.”

After a fan commented that they didn’t understand the expression, she changed the caption to read, “Pardon my Manners.”

Jessica and her husband came under media scrutiny after Jessica, a lifestyle influencer and Markle’s longtime stylist, got into a social media tangle with another woman in the fashion industry. In June, Canadian lifestyle blogger and social media influencer Sasha Exeter recalled how she’d been treated by Jessica in the past and shared a string of alleged instances involving Jessica that she called “textbook white privilege.”

“Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this, she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the color of her skin. And that, my friends, gave her the momentary confidence to come for my livelihood in writing,” Exeter said at the time, adding that Jessica threatened her in an example of “textbook white privilege.”

Jessica publicly apologized in a comment on Exeter’s video — but that led to Exeter sharing a private message from Jessica in which she alluded to an intent to sue for libel.

Jessica then shared that she would be taking a breaking from social media and shared an additional statement. “I also know this is not about me, nor should it be about me. It is about the Black community that has been subject to racism, discrimination and violence for far too long.”

Jessica and her husband ultimately cut ties with most of their work commitments following the backlash to her alleged behavior. Ben left his position as host of “eTalk” to make way for more diversity ·

While Jessica didn’t tell fans exactly what she was “celebrating” it could potentially be a future project.