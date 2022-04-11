Jessica Simpson Flaunts 100 Pound Weight Loss In Cheeky Bikini Photos On Spring Break

Jessica Simpson is flaunting her fit figure in new swimsuit photos!

The mom of three shared a series of snaps from her Spring Break vacation to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her family and looked slim and toned on the beach in a revealing pink and purple one-piece. In one cheeky snap, Jess showed off her pert posterior and super buff calves. She also shared a shot of herself rocking a pair of white Daisy Dukes.

“Johnson Family Spring Break 2022,” she captioned the carousel of images.

Jessica, 41, also shared a mirror pic of herself in a bikini as the family’s spring break trip came to a close. In the snap, her super toned abs were on full display.

“Adios Cabo San Lucas,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The sizzling snapshots come after the “The Dukes of Hazzard” star revealed that she was crying happy tears as she put on her bathing suit.

“I have gained and lost 100lbs 3x so I never thought this moment could or would happen, but I’m finally spring breakin’ wearin’ a BIKINI!!!!!!” she said.

Jessica shares her kids, Maxwell, 9, Ace, 8 and Birdie, 3, with her husband, Eric Johnson, and has been honest about her weight loss journey.

In October, she posted a picture of herself on the treadmill and said she was getting back into her workout routine.

“One work out and I am determined to not let myself down. Although I will be eating a brownie to give myself some points,” she wrote.

