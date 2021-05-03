Jessica Simpson Gushes Over Daughter Maxwell On 9th Birthday: ‘I Love Her Beyond Measure’

Jessica Simpson’s kiddos are growing up so fast!

The 40-year-old singer took to Instagram to gush over her eldest daughter, Maxwell, on her ninth birthday.

“Maxwell, my best friend and first born, turned 9 yesterday, May 1. If any of you have read my memoir, OPEN BOOK, or my Amazon essay, TAKE THE LEAD, then you have a sense of my forever baby girl (even though she will be taller than me in about 6 months and shares my shoe size),” Jessica wrote in the caption.

“She is prayerful, nurturing, intuitive beyond belief, hilarious, honest, a lover of horses and every animal on the planet, empathetic, wise beyond her years, thoughtful, strong, beautiful, hardworking, creative and observant (which makes her one of the most epic impersonators to make anyone laugh), she is a prolific writer of poem and songs, and she listens and trusts herself with confidence I admire,” she continued.

Jessica, who is also a mom to Ace, 7 and Birdie, 2, with husband Eric Johnson, shared a cute photo of herself with her husband and two eldest kids posing with a horse.

She continued her post describing her daughter, writing, “The energy in a room shifts when she enters. Yes, she is the most beautiful I ever did see, but it is the effortless way she holds her power that is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Her inquisitive mind strengthens mine. Her heart holds space everyone and everything.”

“When I think about her I can’t help but smile with all that I have, a happy smile is always inspired by her, the possessor of the most genuine, pretty, sometimes cheeky but always the purest of smiles ever to grin. My favorite hands to have and hold in prayer or just in life are hers, always my daughter,” Jessica wrote. “She loves you enough to be the person you have always wanted to be. I am constantly in awe of her resilience and grace, it is amazing indeed. I love her beyond measure. Happy belated (to Instagram) birthday Maxi!”

