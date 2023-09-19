Jessica Simpson Honors Husband Eric Johnson With Romantic Birthday Tribute: ‘So Taken With This Man’

Jessica Simpson is paying tribute to her husband on a special occasion!

The singer and fashion mogul honored Eric Johnson with a romantic Instagram post for his birthday this week, sharing sweet family photos of the former NFL player and their three kids.

Jessica couldn’t help but gush over her longtime love and how head over heels she still is after nearly a decade of marriage.

“Eric turned 44 on Sept 15 and his family gave him all the love cells we have to celebrate his life. My heart is so taken with this Man, I could hardly call it my own….We love youuuu,” she wrote, teasing that the retired athlete “ain’t ain Instagram guy” but she wanted to give him a social media shoutout anyway.”I always think the more good wishes the better,” she added.

The couple tied the knot in 2014 and went on to welcome daughters Maxwell, 11, Birdie, 4, and son Ace, 10. All three kiddos beamed while posing next to their famous parents for the candid shots, with Birdie even stepping behind the camera for one poolside snap.

Eric isn’t the only one celebrating a life landmark this month!

Jessica previously shared Instagram photos of her children smiling for their first day of school on Sept. 1 and admitted having mixed feelings about the milestone in a way to which many parents can likely relate.

“We think we are excited for our kids to finally go back to school until they bring home binders of homework and then realize we went back to school too,” Jess joked in her caption alongside a goofy-face emoji.

Jessica and Eric’s youngsters looked picture-perfect in the pics, sporting matching grins as Birdie’s older siblings adorably held her up for the camera.

Many followers commented on the youngsters’ resemblance to Jessica, especially Birdie’s, calling the toddler her twin. Others, however, saw Eric’s features shining through as well!

“Your son looks just like you and the girls look like their daddy. So precious,” one follower wrote.

Jessica enjoys keeping fans updated on her family life with regular social media photos, and she’s long been candid about her own journey in the spotlight.

Jess spoke with Access Hollywood’s Kit Hoover at the PetSafe Unleashed event to celebrate International Dog Day in August, where she opened up about facing scrutiny in the media and how she’s navigating how to explain the situation to her children.

“My kids have seen me being still scrutinized and it’s very confusing to them because they’re like, ‘Well, I don’t even understand this. Like, why don’t they just say you look pretty mom? You look pretty,'” she said.

The 43-year-old went on to share how she’s found positivity in her experience through helping others feel accepted and passing down that mindset to the children.

“I wish I could say, for me, it has gotten better but it still remains the same and I don’t know why. But it’s okay because honestly for the Jessica Simpson Collection it’s been a beautiful thing because I have been every size,” she said. “I do understand every body, every woman, and their mentality and how deserving they are of fashion and style and it’s just such a natural thing for me. So I have to like, I tell my kids how you feel about yourself is how you should feel.”