Jessica Simpson Seems To Tease That New Music Is On The Way

Is Jessica Simpson returning to her singing roots?

The 41-year-old author, entrepreneur and singer shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday of a photo of herself behind a microphone, with a simple caption that read, “11.11.”

Jessica released six songs in February 2020 along with the audiobook for her memoir “Open Book” and that was her first time dropping new music in almost a decade. Prior to that, she released her “Happy Christmas” album in 2010.

In her memoir, the mom-of-three opened about her struggle with substance abuse and how it impacted every aspect of her life. She admitted that she quit drinking after she was too intoxicated on Halloween 2017 to help her children get dressed in their costumes.

She recently celebrated four years sober by sharing an “unrecognizable” photo of herself on Instagram from 2017.

“This person in the early morning of Nov 1, 2017 is an unrecognizable version of myself. I knew in this very moment I would allow myself to take back my light, show victory over my internal battle of self-respect, and brave this world with piercing clarity,” Jessica shared on Instagram.

Jessica went on to note that she knew she needed to quit drinking alcohol because she was “exhausted” from numbing her past traumas

“I wanted to feel the pain so I could carry it like a badge of honor. I wanted to live as a leader does and break cycles to advance forward- never looking back with regret and remorse over any choice I have made and would make for the rest of my time here within this beautiful world,” Jessica wrote.

Access Hollywood spoke to the singer ahead of the release of her memoir and shared some personal memories which included her claims of being sexually abused as a child and confronting her alleged abuser.