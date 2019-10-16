Jessica Simpson Twins With ‘Dimple Double’ Birdie Mae: See Their Mother-Daughter Resemblance!

Birdie Mae Johnson is looking more and more like her mom every day!

Since giving birth to her second daughter in March, Jessica Simpson has taken dozens of photos of the infant’s evolution into her mini-me – and her latest snap serves as the ultimate proof that Birdie takes after her mama.

On Oct. 16, Jess shared a black-and-white selfie of her and her 6-month-old hanging in their backyard, wearing in a cozy sweatshirt and a pineapple onesie, respectively. In the photo, both girls smile for the camera, putting their identical dimples on display.

“My dimple double,” Jessica captioned the photo, adding the hashtag “#BIRDIEMAE” in capital letters.

The mother-daughter resemblance wowed Jess’ fans and A-list friends, who filled the comment section with their excited reactions.

“Too sweet,” wrote fellow celebrity parent January Jones, who is mom to 8-year-old son Xander.

“So cute!” Chelsea Handler chimed in.

This isn’t the first time Birdie’s Jess-like dimples have gotten real estate on her mom’s Instagram. Earlier this summer, the famous blonde took a close-up of her little one’s face as a drool bubble sat on her chin.

“Dimples & Drool,” she captioned the shot.

Jessica has an undeniable mother-daughter connection with her firstborn daughter, Maxwell Drew, too. Last week, she and her eldest snapped a selfie of their own while they each stuck out their tongues.

“Mommy got home in time to do bath and prayers at bedtime,” Jess wrote alongside the photo. “PS It is gonna be magical when I get to read her some of the chapters in my book.”

The fashion mogul announced back in July that she’s working on her first memoir, which is set to bookshelves next February.

“I have been working so hard on it – I have opened my heart up in a way I never have before, and now I get to share it with the world,” Jessica said of the writing process in an Instagram post.