Jessica Simpson’s Kids Fighting Over Who Loves Her More Is The Cutest Thing You’ll See All Day

Jessica Simpson is surrounded by love – even when she’s far from home!

The fashion mogul has been traveling this week, and her husband Eric Johnson sent her a little piece of home in the form of a video message.

In the video, the couple’s eldest kids, 7-year-old Maxwell and 6-year-old Ace, swim in their pool while Eric cradles 6-month-old Birdie Mae.

“Hey, let’s say hi to Mama,” Eric tells Maxi and Ace as he holds up his phone to capture the moment.

“Hi Mama!” Maxi shouts, standing up in the water.

“Hi Mama!” Ace pipes in.

“Hey babe. We love you!” Eric adds, sparking an adorable argument between the two kids.

“I love you more!” the two shout over top of each other, getting louder and louder.

“I love you way more!” Maxi argues.

“I love you way more than that! I love you more than that!” Ace yells.

Maxi then hides behind her little sister and talks in a baby voice, letting the infant get in on the action.

“I love you, Mommy! This is Birdie!” Maxi says, making Eric laugh.

WATCH: Jessica Simpson’s Daughters Maxwell And Birdie Bond In Adorable Summer Sister Snap



“Meanwhile, back at home,” Jessica captioned the video on her Instagram, adding a crying emoji.

Fellow famous moms gushed over Jess’ adorable post in the comment section.

“Awww how sweeet!” January Jones wrote.

“What it’s all about,” Hilary Duff added.

While away from home, Jessica has kept busy. The mom of three first visited New York City, where she had a work event at Macy’s. She then got glam for a ladies’ night out, wearing a skin-baring LBD that showed off her impressive postpartum body transformation.

She then hopped on a private jet to Florida for an engagement for HSN.