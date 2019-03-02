Jessica Szohr’s New Man Revealed! Get The Details On Her Pro Athlete Beau (Exclusive)

Jessica Szohr has a new man and only Access has the details!

The “Gossip Girl” alum is dating Arizona Coyotes center Brad Richardson, a source tells Access exclusively. Jessica revealed in a recent interview that she and the athlete have been together “for months,” but kept his identity under wraps at the time.

Though the 33-year-old and her Canadian beau are staying mostly under the radar, eagle-eyed fans may have already connected the dots surrounding their relationship.

Jessica shared a cute Insta story snap of her and Brad embracing after a Coyotes game earlier this week. Despite her boyfriend’s face being obscured in the post, Jessica tagged his handle and included heart, hockey stick and smiley face emoji.

“When your man gets 4 goals… nbd!” she captioned, obviously congratulating Brad for killing it on the ice.

He deserved the accolades. Brad was the first Coyotes player to score four goals in a single game since 1997, NHL.com reports.

Jessica and the hockey pro met at a concert through mutual friends and spent time together with his teammates in Aspen over the NHL All-Star break, Access’ source says.

Brad shares a daughter with ex-wife Lauren Hunt. According to the source, he and the real estate agent split last year.