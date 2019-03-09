Jessie James Decker Hilariously Responds To A Troll That Said She Had ‘A Lot Of Surgery Done’

An Instagram troll came for Jessie James Decker and she and others had some questions.

On Saturday E! News reposted a photo of the “Kittenish” creator and her hubby, former NFL player Eric Decker, on their recent trip to Mexico.

An Instagram user commented on the photo saying, “She had a lot of surgery done,” and “it don’t look cute.”

Another user chimed in asking, “What did she have done?”

That’s when the 30-year-old singer added, “Yeah I’m wondering the same thing!”

Aside from the rude troll’s opinion, we can confirm that Jessie looked fire in her vacation snaps just 10 months after giving birth to her third child!

Her son Forrest was born March 31, 2018 and the “Lights Down Low” singer has clearly been working hard at the gym since!

No surgeries necessary for this hot mama!