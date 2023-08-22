Jessie James Decker Pregnant, Expecting 4th Baby With Husband Eric Decker  

And baby makes six! Jessie James Decker is adding to her family.

The country singer announced on Tuesday that she and husband Eric Decker are expecting their fourth child, revealing her growing bump in an Instagram video.

“Good morning,” she wrote in her caption alongside a sun emoji.

Jessie, 35, flaunted her belly in the sunny clip, stepping out onto a balcony in a sports bra and briefs while holding a teacup and taking in the view.

The “Just Eat” cookbook author added the Mariah Carey track “Always Be My Baby” to her post and followers flocked to the comment section with well wishes.

Jessie and Eric, 36, are already parents to three youngsters – daughter Vivianne, 9, and sons Eric Jr., 8, and Forrest, 5.

The couple’s happy news comes just months after Jessie poked fun at the retired NFL player’s apparent reluctance to get a vasectomy, joking in a Father’s Day commercial for Ryan Reynolds’ Aviation gin that she was ready to “take matters into [her] own hands.”

Eric and the “Wanted” artist also shared their flexible attitude about future parenting plans in an interview with People in 2022, telling the mag at the time that they weren’t “trying” to conceive but also “not not trying.”

Jessie explained further, “We’re not planning on it, so we’re just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it’s a blessing. If it doesn’t, it wasn’t meant to be, but we’re not doing anything to not make it happen.”