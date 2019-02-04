The Gaines family is not in Waco anymore!

Joana Gaines took to Instagram on Sunday to share photos of her family playing in a wintery wonderland.

WATCH: Joanna Gaines’ Baby Crew Adorably Poses For His Passport Photo With Dad Chip

The Texas natives were adorably bundled from head-to-toe for the chilly weather, especially baby Crew!

“My very own snow angel,” she captioned the sweet photo of Crew in his baby snowsuit.

The “Fixer Upper” star also snapped a selfie covered in snowflakes as she stood among the trees.

“Snoooow day,” she said.

It looks like the group hit the slopes, played some cabin games and created their very own snow floats!

But, we seriously can’t get enough of this sweet little sleigh ride with baby Crew!

Leave it to the Gaines to always make us smile even on the coldest of days!