Joanna Krupa’s Husband Douglas Nunes Files For Divorce After Nearly 5 Years Of Marriage

It’s over for Joanna Krupa and husband Douglas Nunes.

The former couple has parted ways after nearly 5 years of marriage, with Douglas filing divorce papers last week. According to documents obtained by Access Hollywood on Monday, Douglas cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and listed Jan. 2, 2023 as their official separation date.

Celebrity Breakups Of 2023: Avril Lavigne, Reese Witherspoon & More View Gallery

The businessman and the “Real Housewives of Miami” alum share 3-year-old daughter Asha-Leigh, for whom Douglas is requesting joint physical and legal custody. Per the filing, Douglas additionally asked to terminate the court’s ability to award spousal support to Joanna.

The model issued a statement about the split on Instagram, posting a family photo of her, Douglas and their little girl alongside a caption pledging their commitment to co-parenting.

“My husband and I have made a joint decision to get separated. We have a private agreement between us that is our business and we are moving forward as friends and still live daily as a family for our daughter whom we both place before ourselves. For the sake of my family I will not comment further on this only to say each of us is committed to assuring the other’s happiness so we can be the best parents possible as we move forward,” she wrote.

Joanna and Douglas tied the knot on Aug. 4, 2018 at Benedictine Abbey in Krakow, Poland. This was the 43-year-old reality star’s second marriage; she was previously wed to Romain Zago from 2013 to 2017 and their wedding was featured on Season 3 of “RHOM.”

— Erin Biglow