Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara Pack On The PDA At ‘Joker’ Premiere

Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara are officially the red carpet’s newest power couple! The happy pair, who reportedly recently got engaged, packed on the PDA at “Joker” premiere on Saturday night.

Rooney, 34, looked stunning in a black crop top with a full A-line skirt. She wore her hair back in a sleek updo and teamed the look with a black headband. She polished off the look with minimal makeup and a set of black flats.

Joaquin Phoenix And Rooney Mara’s Romantic Night At ‘Joker’ Premiere View Gallery

For his part, Joaquin, 44, looked dapper in a black tuxedo and kept his long locks brushed back. Throughout the carpet, Joaquin was seen keeping a protective arm over his bride-to-be and she was often seen smiling as they shared the spotlight together.

Joaquin made the night a family affair by bringing out his siblings, Rain and Summer and his mother, Arlyn.

Rooney and Joaquin have never announced their engagement, but they have been together since 2016.