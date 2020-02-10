Joaquin Phoenix Rescued His Mom At Oscars After She Got Stuck Behind The Velvet Ropes!

Joaquin Phoenix was a man on a mission! After arriving at the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday with his fiancée Rooney Mara, Joaquin was spotted making a beeline to a section around the corner in search of someone – and it turns out, he was looking for his mom!

Access Hollywood spotted the actor searching the crowds, and at long last, he shouted “Mom, mom.” He then worked to get his mom, Arlyn Phoenix, out from around the red carpet ropes so that she could join him and Rooney on the carpet. The happy family reunion was all caught on camera, and Joaquin then grabbed Rooney’s hand as they all walked toward the ceremony.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: Joaquin Phoenix and mother Arlyn Phoenix attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It was a special night for Joaquin to bring his mother to the ceremony, too. He walked home with a win for Best Actor for his role in “The Joker,” and thanked his family and his Hollywood counterparts for giving him second chances.

He also closed his speech with an emotional moment, fighting back tears as he thanked his brother, River, who died in 1993 at the young age of 23. Joaquin shared a line with the audience that he said was one of River’s last lyrics he ever wrote. “Run to the rescue and peace will follow.”

Arlyn stuck by Joaquin’s side throughout the evening, holding him a hug as he got his Oscar engraved. She also joined him and the rest of the Phoenix family, Rain, Summer and their guests in order to attend 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 09: (L-R) Rain Phoenix, Arlyn Phoenix, Joaquin Phoenix, Summer Phoenix and guests attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

It was certainly a special night for the whole family.

