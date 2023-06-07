Jodie Comer Stops Broadway Show After 10 Minutes Over Difficulty Breathing Amid NYC’s Poor Air Quality

The show couldn’t go on for Jodie Comer.

The “Killing Eve” star halted her performance just minutes into a Broadway matinee of “Prima Facie” at the John Golden Theatre on Wednesday, after she had difficulty breathing amid an air quality alert in New York City.

A rep for the show confirmed the news to multiple outlets including The Hollywood Reporter, citing the pollution from Canadian wildfires that left a thick haze of smoke across the Northeast, including Manhattan.

The statement noted that the show began again from the top with an understudy filling in for Jodie.

Stylist Brad Goreski documented his experience attending the play, sharing on Instagram Stories that Jodie had told the audience she was leaving the stage because she couldn’t breathe.

“So we were all waiting for like half an hour to see if she was going to come on and they finally said she’s not going to come on,” he said. “So I’m going to come back and see the show another time.”

Brad posted another clip from inside the theater, where the crowd could be heard groaning with disappointment upon learning that Jodie wouldn’t be resuming her role for the day.

New York Mayor Eric Adams announced on Twitter that air quality alert was extended through Thursday night as the city experienced some of the highest pollution levels in the world.

We’re in the worst of the conditions, but the Air Quality Health Advisory has been extended until 11:59 pm Thursday — which our teams have been anticipating. Mask up and limit your outdoor activities. See real-time air quality: https://t.co/Ok9k6nidUG pic.twitter.com/EfceKRUu6Y — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) June 7, 2023

“Mask up and limit your outdoor activities,” he advised.

Comer is up for leading actress in a play honors at Sunday’s Tony Awards for her work as Tessa in Prima Facie, for which won an Olivier Award after the show’s West End run in London last year.

— Erin Biglow